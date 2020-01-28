Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Says Illegal Agents Worked to Obtain Top Secrets

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) Seven Russian agents, who worked without any legal cover and whose Names were made public by Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) head Sergey Naryshkin, obtained valuable information about the West's plans during their work, including highly classified intelligence, according to their biographies, published by the SVR on Tuesday.

Naryshkin declassified the names earlier in the day. According to the SVR, one of the agents, Yury Shevchenko, a retired colonel and a recipient of the Hero of the Russian Federation award, obtained valuable information on the highest priority issues, including top secret materials.

"While performing special missions under life-threatening conditions, [and] demonstrating bravery and heroism, [Shevchenko] implemented a number of highly complex [and] dangerous operation schemes, having created channels for extracting information that directly affected national interests of the Soviet Union, and later those of Russia," his biography says.

Similar feats were performed by Evgeny Kim and Vitaly Nuikin, who managed to obtain sensitive information related to the West's policies.

Others, like Vitaly Netyksa, formed a spy network to obtain information on strategic aspects of the leading Western countries' foreign policy. His widow, Tamara, was actively working with agents, as well as extracting and processing intelligence information. Similarly, Vladimir Lokhov in 1965 used a valuable and reliable agent to form an effective spy network. Mikhail Vasenkov also created and headed a similar network.

Other details have not been specified.