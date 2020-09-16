Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Says US Plays Key Role in Events in Belarus

The United States plays a major part in the post-election events in Belarus, the Russian foreign intelligence service (SVR) said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) The United States plays a major part in the post-election events in Belarus, the Russian foreign intelligence service (SVR) said Wednesday.

"The events in Belarus clearly show traces of the West. Protests have been well-organized since the beginning and coordinated from abroad ... According to the information at the SVR's disposal, the US is playing a key role in the current events in Belarus," the SVR head Segey Naryshkin said, as quoted in the company's press release.

According to the SVR, the United States began its preparations long before the presidential election, which was held in August. In 2019 and early 2020, Washington directed about $20 million to various non-governmental organizations to help organize protests.

The United States ramped up funding for anti-government forces in Belarus after the rallies began, the SVR said. The US has been promoting ex-presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and other opposition figures as "people's leaders."