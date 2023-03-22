UrduPoint.com

Russian Foreign Minister Accuses ICC Of Doing West's Bidding

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2023 | 08:24 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Accuses ICC of Doing West's Bidding

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused the International Criminal Court on Wednesday of obeying orders from the West after the Hague-based organization issued an arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused the International Criminal Court on Wednesday of obeying orders from the West after the Hague-based organization issued an arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin.

"The International Criminal Court is headed by a prosecutor who is a naturalized Anglo-Saxon and who, of course, as we have all seen, is following the orders of his masters, who forbid this body to investigate the crimes of NATO member states and set it on ferreting out spurious pretexts, nonexistent facts, in order to advance the agenda of the so-called collective West," Lavrov said.

The ICC accused Putin last week of a role in alleged war crimes related to Russia's military operation in Ukraine. Specifically, the ICC alleges that Russia unlawfully deported children from conflict zones. Russia is not a signatory to the Rome Statute, the treaty that established the ICC.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia would not recognize the warrant or the ICC jurisdiction.

Separately, former US National Security Adviser John Bolton said on Monday that the United States should not cooperate with the ICC after a US National Security Council spokesperson suggested that the White House could back court action. Bolton called the ICC "fundamentally illegitimate" because it lacks a constitutional framework to restrain it.

Washington has long kept its distance from the ICC for fear this would set a precedent for prosecuting Americans for atrocities committed abroad, in countries like Afghanistan. Congress modified legal curbs on engaging with the tribunal in December to allow for evidence sharing on Ukraine. Despite the readiness of other Federal agencies, the Pentagon blocked the Biden administration from reaching out to the court, according to the Politico.

Related Topics

NATO Afghanistan ICC Ukraine Russia Pentagon White House Rome Vladimir Putin United States December Congress Criminals All From Court

Recent Stories

Moro Hub collaborates with Cloud4C to provide sust ..

Moro Hub collaborates with Cloud4C to provide sustainable hosting, managed servi ..

10 minutes ago
 Democrats Introduce Bill to Promote Inclusion, Rai ..

Democrats Introduce Bill to Promote Inclusion, Raise Number of Refugees in US - ..

9 minutes ago
 Shoigu Awards Order of Courage to Su-27 Pilots Who ..

Shoigu Awards Order of Courage to Su-27 Pilots Who Prevented Border Violation by ..

5 minutes ago
 Former World Cup winner Mesut Ozil retires

Former World Cup winner Mesut Ozil retires

5 minutes ago
 Dubai Police seize 1,195 vehicles, fine 4,533 for ..

Dubai Police seize 1,195 vehicles, fine 4,533 for illegal modifications and nois ..

40 minutes ago
 Sharjah Livestock announces Ramadan market hours f ..

Sharjah Livestock announces Ramadan market hours for Holy Month

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.