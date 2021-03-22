GUILIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in the Chinese city of Guilin on an official visit.

Lavrov is expected to hold talks with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, on Tuesday.

The ministers are set to discuss strategic cooperation, the coronavirus pandemic and ways of overcoming certain difficulties ensuing from the restrictions introduced to curb the spread of infection.

Lavrov will be on a visit to China on March 22-23. The Russian foreign minister will then travel to South Korea.