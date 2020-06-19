Russian Foreign Minister Arrives in Minsk for Talks With Belarusian Counterpart

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Belarus for a working visit on Friday, the Foreign Ministry has said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Belarus for a working visit on Friday, the Foreign Ministry has said.

"Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Minsk for a working visit," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

During the visit, the top diplomat is expected to hold talks on a wide range of issues with his counterpart, Vladimir Makei.

This will be Lavrov's second working trip abroad since most European countries went into coronavirus lockdowns in spring. He flew to Belarus after spending a day in Serbia.

The ministers will discuss bilateral, regional and global issues, from Eurasian integration and the joint fight against the coronavirus pandemic to arms control to their relationship with the EU and NATO.

They will also take stock of the progress made toward aligning Russia's and Belarus' foreign policy postures from 2020-2021 and other forms of bilateral cooperation.

On the international level, the diplomats will coordinate their countries' actions within the Eurasian Economic Union, the CSTO security alliance as well as the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe and the United Nations.