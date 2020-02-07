Russian Foreign Minister Arrives in Venezuela for First Visit Since 2011

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Caracas on Friday as part of his Latin American tour, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Upon his arrival at the airport, the top Russian diplomat was welcomed by his counterpart, Jorge Arreaza.

The two are scheduled to have bilateral talks. Lavrov will also be received by President Nicolas Maduro.

Last time, Lavrov visited the Bolivarian republic in 2011, during Hugo Chavez's presidency.