Russian Foreign Minister, Bosnian Serb Leader Discuss Coordination Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Milorad Dodik, the Serb member of the tripartite Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), have discussed the coordination of actions in the context of the coronavirus pandemic, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The tasks of coordinating actions within the framework of combating the spread of the coronavirus infection, as well as several topical issues in relations between Russia and Bosnia and Herzegovina, were discussed," the ministry said.

On March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest WHO data, more than 330,000 people have been infected, and over 14,500 have died globally.