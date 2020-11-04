UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Minister Calls On EU To Join ECHR, Says Accession Will Benefit Bloc

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 11:10 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Calls on EU to Join ECHR, Says Accession Will Benefit Bloc

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) The European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) is not effective without the European Union among the parties to the agreement, and the potential accession will be beneficial for the bloc as well, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

In his address to the online ministerial meeting of the Council of Europe, the top Russian diplomat said that the ECHR is a "pillar of the humanitarian space" on the European continent. Lavrov added that the convention is based on international law and not artificially imposed "rules.

"

"However, this [humanitarian] space will not be full until the European Union joins the convention. And it should join fully without any exceptions. This is in the interests of all Europeans," Lavrov said.

The ECHR is an agreement on the protection of political freedoms and human rights among member states of the Council of Europe. Protocol 14 of the ECHR allows for the EU's accession to the convention.

Related Topics

Russia Europe European Union All Agreement Top

Recent Stories

'Very serious divergences remain' in EU-UK talks: ..

7 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Egyptian President discuss frat ..

27 minutes ago

Austria admits security failings over Vienna gunma ..

7 minutes ago

Ivory Coast clash kills two, Ouattara rivals block ..

7 minutes ago

EU, Pakistan call for lasting humanitarian ceasefi ..

7 minutes ago

GB Chief Minister refutes allegations on elections ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.