UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Minister Confirms White Helmets Plan New Provocations In Syria's Idlib

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 04:46 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Confirms White Helmets Plan New Provocations in Syria's Idlib

Moscow is aware that militants and the White Helmets are preparing new provocations in Syria's Idlib, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday, stressing the need for the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW)'s impartial approach to the situation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) Moscow is aware that militants and the White Helmets are preparing new provocations in Syria's Idlib, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday, stressing the need for the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW)'s impartial approach to the situation.

The Russian Defense Ministry said earlier in the day that militants from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham [formerly known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia] were planning, jointly with the White Helmets, provocations, involving airstrikes and chemical weapons use, in the Idlib de-escalation zone.

"With regard to reports of impending provocations in Idlib. We receive these messages regularly. In most cases, this information is confirmed. We, together with the Syrian government, are making this public, and this is exactly why these provocations have not yet been implemented, but we know that they are being prepared. We also know that provocateurs from the so-called White Helmets, created and led by British special services with the support of a number of Western countries, including the United States, are taking part in the preparations.

I think the situation that has been developing with the White Helmets' participation in many staged scenes, including in April 2018 in Eastern Duma, is extremely clear for everyone," Lavrov said after the meeting with Icelandic Foreign Minister Gudlaugur Thor Thordarson.

Moscow wants the OPCW to act independently and respect the principle of impartiality, the Russian foreign minister noted.

"The facts that have been presented to expose these provocateurs [White Helmets] are more than convincing. We are discussing this at the OPCW. The Conference of States Parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention is now underway. There is no getting away from the facts showing the impurity of a number of experts of this organization, those who prepared a report on Syria's Duma, as well as reports on a number of other doubtful stories. We very much expect that both the director-general of this organization [Fernando Arias] and all other employees will be strongly guided by the principle of impartiality and not receiving specific instructions from any country. So far, we doubt that these principles are respected by the OPCW leadership," Lavrov said.

Related Topics

Militants Syria Moscow Russia Idlib United States April 2018 All From Government

Recent Stories

IHC grants bail to Ex-MD PSO in LNG terminal case

5 minutes ago

Kaiser Bengali emphasizes policy making for local ..

17 minutes ago

UAE wins membership of OPCW Executive Board

36 minutes ago

Local market bullion rates

2 minutes ago

17 shopkeepers arrested on overcharging, unavailab ..

2 minutes ago

Prof torturing case: court awards two-day physical ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.