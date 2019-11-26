(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) Moscow is aware that militants and the White Helmets are preparing new provocations in Syria's Idlib, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday, stressing the need for the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW)'s impartial approach to the situation.

The Russian Defense Ministry said earlier in the day that militants from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham [formerly known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia] were planning, jointly with the White Helmets, provocations, involving airstrikes and chemical weapons use, in the Idlib de-escalation zone.

"With regard to reports of impending provocations in Idlib. We receive these messages regularly. In most cases, this information is confirmed. We, together with the Syrian government, are making this public, and this is exactly why these provocations have not yet been implemented, but we know that they are being prepared. We also know that provocateurs from the so-called White Helmets, created and led by British special services with the support of a number of Western countries, including the United States, are taking part in the preparations.

I think the situation that has been developing with the White Helmets' participation in many staged scenes, including in April 2018 in Eastern Duma, is extremely clear for everyone," Lavrov said after the meeting with Icelandic Foreign Minister Gudlaugur Thor Thordarson.

Moscow wants the OPCW to act independently and respect the principle of impartiality, the Russian foreign minister noted.

"The facts that have been presented to expose these provocateurs [White Helmets] are more than convincing. We are discussing this at the OPCW. The Conference of States Parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention is now underway. There is no getting away from the facts showing the impurity of a number of experts of this organization, those who prepared a report on Syria's Duma, as well as reports on a number of other doubtful stories. We very much expect that both the director-general of this organization [Fernando Arias] and all other employees will be strongly guided by the principle of impartiality and not receiving specific instructions from any country. So far, we doubt that these principles are respected by the OPCW leadership," Lavrov said.