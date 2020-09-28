Russian Foreign Minister, Cuban Deputy Prime Minister to Hold Talks in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is scheduled to meet with Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas in Moscow on Monday.

The talks are part of the agenda of Cabrisas' working visit to Russia, including in his capacity as co-chair of the Russian-Cuban intergovernmental commission for trade, economic and scientific cooperation.

Lavrov and Cabrisas are expected to discuss the Russian-Cuban relations with the outlook of strengthening the bilateral cooperation in trade, political, economic, cultural and humanitarian realms. The discussion will likely build on the outcomes of the intergovernmental commission's meeting this past Friday.