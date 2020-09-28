UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Minister, Cuban Deputy Prime Minister To Hold Talks In Moscow

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 10:10 AM

Russian Foreign Minister, Cuban Deputy Prime Minister to Hold Talks in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is scheduled to meet with Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas in Moscow on Monday.

The talks are part of the agenda of Cabrisas' working visit to Russia, including in his capacity as co-chair of the Russian-Cuban intergovernmental commission for trade, economic and scientific cooperation.

Lavrov and Cabrisas are expected to discuss the Russian-Cuban relations with the outlook of strengthening the bilateral cooperation in trade, political, economic, cultural and humanitarian realms. The discussion will likely build on the outcomes of the intergovernmental commission's meeting this past Friday.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Visit

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 28 September 2020

23 seconds ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

50 minutes ago

ADGM Courts appoint legal guards on NMC in UAE

9 hours ago

US$50m UAE-Caribbean Renewable Energy Fund to exte ..

11 hours ago

Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre hosts web ..

11 hours ago

Industry leaders to address recovery of aviation, ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.