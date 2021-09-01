Russian Foreign Minister Declines to Make Any Prediction on Upcoming Legislative Election

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday that he was unwilling to envisage the outcome of the upcoming parliamentary elections, when asked whether he had considered taking up a position at the Russian parliament as a lawmaker.

Lavrov is one of the top five candidates on the ruling United Russia's list at the elections to the State Duma ” the lower house of the Russian parliament ” that are scheduled to take place from September 17-19.

"I will not try to guess what the results of the elections to the State Duma will be," Lavrov said when asked at a meeting at the MGIMO University if he had thought of becoming a lawmaker and if he received such offers.

The State Duma is elected for a five-year term under a mixed electoral system in which 225 lawmakers are elected from party lists, and the remaining 225 from single-mandate Constituencies in one round.