UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Minister Discusses Armenian-Azerbaijani Escalation With Diaspora Leaders

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 09:50 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Discusses Armenian-Azerbaijani Escalation With Diaspora Leaders

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has held talks with representatives of the country's Armenian and Azerbaijani communities to discuss possible civil-led contribution to normalizing the ongoing interstate strife, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

The meeting involved Ara Abramyan, the head of the Armenian Union of Russia public organization, and businessman God Nisanov, the head of board of the Kievskaya Ploshchad JSC company.

"They discussed the role of the Azerbaijani and Armenian communities in maintaining peace and harmony in the territory of Russia under current law," the ministry said in a press release, adding that it "stressed the importance of a constructive contribution by the Azerbaijani and Armenian communities in creating conditions facilitating the normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan.

"

Armed hostilities have been ongoing in the northern segment of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border since July 12, whereas the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, a long disputed territory further south, has remained calm.

Baku has so far reported 12 fatalities among troops, including an army general. Yerevan has reported five fatalities and 10 injured people, including one civilian.

Moscow has earlier proposed to assume mediation in a bid to stabilize the situation in the region.

Related Topics

Injured Army Russia Company Yerevan Baku July Border God

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah: Seven health centres, four hospita ..

2 hours ago

Custodian of Two Holy Mosques underwent successful ..

2 hours ago

Emirates covers passengers for COVID-19 medical ex ..

2 hours ago

Fujairah launches free COVID-19 testing centres un ..

2 hours ago

US Might Have 5th COVID-19 Relief Bill, Agrees to ..

4 minutes ago

Peace conference held in Multan

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.