Russian Foreign Minister Discusses Belarus With OSCE Chair, Calls for Non-Interference

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has called for non-interference in Belarus' domestic affairs in a phone conversation with the chairman of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, on Thursday.

"They have discussed the situation in Belarus in the context of the OSCE Albanian Chairmanship's proposals to facilitate dialogue between the authorities and the opposition. Minister [Lavrov] emphasized the necessity to let the people of Belarus sort out their domestic affairs on their own, to not interfere in the dialogue between the authorities and the society and to not enforce anything from the outside, in order to avoid the bitter experience of the so-called European mediation in Ukraine in February 2014," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The sides also "reaffirmed the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission's vital role in efforts to resolve the intra-Ukrainian conflict, including the need to prepare objective reports on what is happening on both sides of the contact line in Donbas."