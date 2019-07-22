UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Minister Discusses Idlib Situation With Turkish Counterpart - Source

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has discussed the situation in the de-escalation zone in Syria's Idlib province with Russia's top diplomat, Sergey Lavrov, a diplomatic source in Ankara told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, the White Helmets, an NGO suspected of having connections with radical Islamic militias, claimed that Russia had conducted an airstrike on a market in the Idlib province. The Russian Defense Ministry has declared this statement to be false.

"Our minister had a phone call with the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Sergey Lavrov.

The situation in Syria, particularly in Idlib, was discussed," the source said.

Idlib is controlled mainly by Hayat Tahrir Sham (terrorist group outlawed in Russia) and remains the last opposition stronghold. Government forces are fighting to take back the territory with support from Russia as part of a counterterrorism operation. The province borders Turkey, which participated in joint efforts with Moscow to create a ceasefire there.

