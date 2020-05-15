Russian Foreign Minister Discusses Karabakh Conflict Settlement With Armenian Counterpart

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has discussed the ongoing conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh and the efforts to reach a political settlement to end the long-running hostilities in the region with his Armenian counterpart, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday

"They discussed the state of bilateral relations, continued cooperation with the Commonwealth of Independent States, Eurasian Economic Union and the Collective Security Treaty Organization, as well as the current issues regarding the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

On Tuesday, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said that the ongoing conflict was hindering effects for integration among CIS nations. Both Baku and Yerevan have committed to continuing talks to reach a political settlement to the conflict that has been ongoing since 1988.

During a period of violence from 1992 and 1994, Azerbaijan lost control of the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, which had first announced its secession from the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic in 1988. The OSCE Minsk Group, led by Russia, the United States, and France, has spearheaded efforts to find a peaceful effort to the conflict since 1992.