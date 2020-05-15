UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Minister Discusses Karabakh Conflict Settlement With Armenian Counterpart

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 12:21 AM

Russian Foreign Minister Discusses Karabakh Conflict Settlement With Armenian Counterpart

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has discussed the ongoing conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh and the efforts to reach a political settlement to end the long-running hostilities in the region with his Armenian counterpart, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has discussed the ongoing conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh and the efforts to reach a political settlement to end the long-running hostilities in the region with his Armenian counterpart, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

"They discussed the state of bilateral relations, continued cooperation with the Commonwealth of Independent States, Eurasian Economic Union and the Collective Security Treaty Organization, as well as the current issues regarding the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

On Tuesday, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said that the ongoing conflict was hindering effects for integration among CIS nations. Both Baku and Yerevan have committed to continuing talks to reach a political settlement to the conflict that has been ongoing since 1988.

During a period of violence from 1992 and 1994, Azerbaijan lost control of the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, which had first announced its secession from the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic in 1988. The OSCE Minsk Group, led by Russia, the United States, and France, has spearheaded efforts to find a peaceful effort to the conflict since 1992.

Related Topics

Russia France Yerevan Baku Minsk Azerbaijan United States From

Recent Stories

MBRGI’s Healthcare &amp; Disease Control project ..

41 minutes ago

Over 17 million people worldwide benefit from MBRG ..

41 minutes ago

IoJK, Palestine facing 'similar worsening human ri ..

5 minutes ago

Air Arabia reports AED71 million net profit in Q1

56 minutes ago

Govt to provide Rs 37 bln subsidy on fertilizers

5 minutes ago

Belarus Seeks EBRD's Financial Support to Overcome ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.