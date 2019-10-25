Russian Foreign Minister Expects Norwegian Counterpart 's Visit in 2020

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has invited his Norwegian counterpart, Ine Marie Eriksen Soreide, to Russia and expects her to pay a visit to the country in 2020

KIRKENES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has invited his Norwegian counterpart, Ine Marie Eriksen Soreide, to Russia and expects her to pay a visit to the country in 2020.

"I have invited my counterpart to visit the Russian Federation when it is convenient for her, and I hope this will happen next year," Lavrov said on Friday at a press conference with Soreide.