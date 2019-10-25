UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Minister Expects Norwegian Counterpart 's Visit In 2020

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 04:06 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has invited his Norwegian counterpart, Ine Marie Eriksen Soreide, to Russia and expects her to pay a visit to the country in 2020

KIRKENES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has invited his Norwegian counterpart, Ine Marie Eriksen Soreide, to Russia and expects her to pay a visit to the country in 2020.

"I have invited my counterpart to visit the Russian Federation when it is convenient for her, and I hope this will happen next year," Lavrov said on Friday at a press conference with Soreide.

