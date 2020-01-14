UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Minister Expects To Discuss Energy Cooperation During Sri Lanka Visit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 12:50 AM

Russian Foreign Minister Expects to Discuss Energy Cooperation During Sri Lanka Visit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told  the Daily news Sri Lankan newspaper that he was planning to discuss Russia and Sri-Lanka's cooperation on energy, technology and agriculture during his upcoming visit to the country.

The Russian foreign minister will begin his Asia tour on Tuesday with a visit to Sri Lanka. He is expected to hold talks with Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

"Russia is willing to offer Sri Lanka the products of its domestic industries, particularly the air-craft industry. Collaboration in the energy sector, as well as cooperation in agriculture and in the introduction of advanced information and communication technologies look quite promising.

Tourism remains another important area of joint action, since Sri Lanka has become a popular tourist destination among Russians. I expect these and other issues related to practical interaction to be substantively discussed during my visit to your country," Lavrov said.

The minister remarked that the two countries' trade had been at $400 million in the last several years, but the countries' leaders had set $700 million as a target. According to Lavrov, the diversification of Sri Lankan export, which is  currently "dominated by just two items, tea and textile, accounting for about 90 percent of the country's trade," could help achieve this result.

