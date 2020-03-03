Russian Foreign Minister, Finnish President to Hold Meeting on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Finnish President Sauli Niinisto will hold a meeting on Tuesday in Helsinki, during which the sides will discuss bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues.

Lavrov is visiting Helsinki at the invitation of his Finnish counterpart, Pekka Haavisto.

The sides are expected to discuss the situation in Ukraine, Libya and the middle East, as well as tackle the issues of international arms control and regional security development in Northern Europe.