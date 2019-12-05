Russian Foreign Minister Holding Meeting With Moldovan Counterpart in Bratislava

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is holding a meeting with his Moldovan counterpart, Aureliu Ciocoi, in the Slovak capital of Bratislava

BRATISLAVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is holding a meeting with his Moldovan counterpart, Aureliu Ciocoi, in the Slovak capital of Bratislava.

The negotiations are being held in a closed-door format on the sidelines of the 26th Meeting of the Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

The agenda of the talks remains unknown.

This is the first meeting between Lavrov and Ciocoi after the formation of the new government in Moldova last month.