UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Minister Holding Meeting With UN Special Envoy On Syria In Rome

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 seconds ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 05:34 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Holding Meeting With UN Special Envoy on Syria in Rome

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is holding a meeting with UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen in Italy's Rome on the sidelines of the Mediterranean Dialogues conference, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is holding a meeting with UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen in Italy's Rome on the sidelines of the Mediterranean Dialogues conference, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday.

The negotiations are being held in a closed-door format.

The meeting comes a week after the latest round of talks between Syrian constitutional committee delegates ended without a compromise on the agenda of their constitutional talks.

Earlier on Friday, the top Russian diplomat held a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. Later in the day, Lavrov will address the participants of the conference.

The Mediterranean Dialogues conference started on Thursday and will last until Saturday.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Syria Russia Rome Italy Top

Recent Stories

PCB fixes ticket prices at PKR50 for Pakistan v Sr ..

4 minutes ago

UAE Rulers congratulate President of Finland on In ..

20 minutes ago

Ali Zia steps down

28 minutes ago

Policy of discouraging imports should be reconside ..

32 minutes ago

Five Injured in France's Toulouse as Protests Over ..

3 minutes ago

International Hockey Federation (FIH) wants say fo ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.