Russian Foreign Minister Holding Meeting With UN Special Envoy on Syria in Rome

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is holding a meeting with UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen in Italy's Rome on the sidelines of the Mediterranean Dialogues conference, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is holding a meeting with UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen in Italy's Rome on the sidelines of the Mediterranean Dialogues conference, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday.

The negotiations are being held in a closed-door format.

The meeting comes a week after the latest round of talks between Syrian constitutional committee delegates ended without a compromise on the agenda of their constitutional talks.

Earlier on Friday, the top Russian diplomat held a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. Later in the day, Lavrov will address the participants of the conference.

The Mediterranean Dialogues conference started on Thursday and will last until Saturday.