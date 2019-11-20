UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Minister Hopes To Visit Bahrain In 2020

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday he was pleased to be invited to Bahrain and hoped to visit the Gulf kingdom when it marks 30 years of diplomatic ties with Russia in 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday he was pleased to be invited to Bahrain and hoped to visit the Gulf kingdom when it marks 30 years of diplomatic ties with Russia in 2020.

"I believe that we had very useful negotiations.

I am grateful to my colleague for the invitation to once again visit the Kingdom of Bahrain ... And I hope that we can do this next year," he said after a meeting with Bahraini Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa in Moscow.

Lavrov said the two countries were working on lifting visa requirements for their citizens. Both foreign ministers confirmed that they would seek to speed up their efforts toward preparing an agreement to that effect.

