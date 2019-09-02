Russian Foreign Minister Intends to Discuss Syria, JCPOA With Iranian Counterpart

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that he intended to discuss with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, the settlement of the Syrian crisis, as well as the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the Iran nuclear deal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that he intended to discuss with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, the settlement of the Syrian crisis, as well as the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the Iran nuclear deal.

"We would be very much interested in getting your assessment of the latest developments in the JCPOA on the Iranian nuclear program. We have been hearing and watching the developments, which we welcome if they are aimed at resolving the current deadlock and relining activities in line with the JCPOA," Lavrov said ahead of the talks.

"Plus we participate in Astana format together with Iran and our Turkish colleagues, and it would be very much important to discuss where we are on the Syrian settlement, both as it relates to counter terrorism, [and] as it relates to promoting refugees return, resolving humanitarian issues and, of course, having the political process started in the context of the constitutional committee being finalized," Lavrov added.

The Russian foreign minister also said he was happy to welcome Zarif in Moscow, cherishing the opportunity to discuss bilateral relations in the follow-up to presidential discussions.

"We can discuss how the bilateral arrangements in trade, economy investments, humanitarian fields are being promoted," Lavrov said.