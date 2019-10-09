UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Minister, Kazakh President Holding Meeting In Nur-Sultan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 03:53 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev are holding a meeting in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday

On Tuesday, Lavrov arrived in Nur-Sultan for a two-day visit.

Earlier on Wednesday, Lavrov met his Kazakh counterpart, Mukhtar Tleuberdi.

During the talks, the two ministers exchanged views on the main issues of the international and regional agenda as well as considered cooperation within international organizations. The two ministers also focused on regional security, cooperation in the fight against terrorism and extremism, drug trafficking and other issues.

