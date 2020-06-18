UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Arrives In Belgrade For Talks With Serbian President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 03:59 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Arrives in Belgrade for Talks With Serbian President

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in Serbia on his first foreign visit after the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic. Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic met the Russian delegation in the airport

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in Serbia on his first foreign visit after the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic. Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic met the Russian delegation in the airport.

Sanitary restrictions have been lifted officially in Belgrade.

Lavrov and Dacic are not wearing protective masks, while other members of the Russian delegation, and Serbian reporters and diplomats still observe precautions.

Having left the airport, the ministers headed to the presidential palace, where talks with Serbian leader Aleksandar Vucic will be held.

Between April 3 and May 18, a team of Russian military doctors assisted Serbia's coronavirus response. They disinfected medical and social facilities in over 40 cities across Serbia.

