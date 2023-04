Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Arrives in Cuba

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HAVANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in Cuba on a working visit, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Talks between Lavrov and his Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla are scheduled in Havana.

The Russian minister will be received by Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel.

Cuba is the last country on Lavrov's Latin American tour, which began on Monday. He has already visited Brazil, Venezuela and Nicaragua.