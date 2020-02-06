UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Arrives In Cuba As Part Of Visit To Latin America

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 seconds ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 08:20 AM

SANTIAGO DE CUBA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in the city of Santiago de Cuba as part of his official visit to Latin America, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Lavrov made a short stop in Santiago de Cuba on late Wednesday en route to Mexico, where he will meet his counterpart, Marcelo Luis Ebrard, on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Russian foreign minister told the Prensa Latina news agency that he wanted to visit the grave of Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro in Santiago de Cuba. Lavrov is also going to hold talks with Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez.

Russia and previously the Soviet Union have enjoyed friendly relations with Cuba since 1959 after the victory of the revolution on the island nation, headed by Castro. Fidel Castro gave up his position in favor of his brother Raul in 2006 due to health reasons and passed away on November 25, 2016.

