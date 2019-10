Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Erbil, the capital of Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Erbil, the capital of Iraq 's autonomous Kurdistan Region.

In the city, Lavrov is scheduled to meet with the leadership of Iraqi Kurdistan.

Russia's top diplomat earlier in the day arrived in Iraq on his first visit in five years.