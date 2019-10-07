Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Arrives in Erbil

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Erbil, the capital of Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan Region

In the city, Lavrov is scheduled to meet with the leadership of Iraqi Kurdistan.

Russia's top diplomat earlier in the day arrived in Iraq on his first visit in five years.

Following talks with Iraqi Foreign Minister Muhammad Ali Hakim, Lavrov said Russia was satisfied with the completion of the formation of Iraq's power bodies, as well as the election of a regional leadership in the autonomous Kurdistan Region. It noted the improvement in the relations between Baghdad and Erbil.