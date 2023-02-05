Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Arrives in Iraq

(@FahadShabbir)

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Iraq with a visit on Sunday, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

On Monday, Lavrov is expected to meet with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, President Abdullatif Rashid, Prime Minister Mohammad al-Sudani, Parliament's Speaker Mohammad al-Halbusi.

Baghdad is the first leg Lavrov's tour to middle Eastern and African countries. The minister will also visit Mali, Mauritania and Sudan.

The Russian foreign minister's previous visit to Iraq took place in October 2019. He visited Baghdad and Erbil, where he held meetings with the representatives of the country's top leadership and the authorities of the Kurdish Autonomous Region.