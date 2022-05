(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUSCAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in Oman on a visit, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Lavrov is expected to hold talks in Muscat with Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Albusaidi.

Russia's top diplomat flew to Oman from Algeria, where on Monday he had met with the country's foreign minister and president.

Lavrov last visited Oman in 2016.