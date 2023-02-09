- Home
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Arrives In Sudan
Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2023 | 03:50 AM
KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in Sudan, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
On Thursday, Lavrov will hold talks with Sudanese Foreign Minister Ali Al-Sadiq and other top officials.
