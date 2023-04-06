Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Arrives In Turkey On Official Visit

Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2023 | 10:22 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Arrives in Turkey on Official Visit

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in the Turkish capital of Ankara on an official two-day days visit, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in the Turkish capital of Ankara on an official two-day days visit, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.

On Friday, Lavrov is expected to meet with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, to discuss the prospects of bilateral cooperation, in particular in energy and tourism, as well as regional issues, including the resumption of relations between Armenia and Turkey and the situation in the middle East.

The two ministers will also exchange views on the Ukrainian crisis and its peace settlement, discuss the Black Sea Grain Initiative and the issue of unblocking access to the Russian agricultural products and fertilizers for international economic operators.

The normalization of the Syrian-Turkish relations is expected to be another key topic of the negotiations, following four-party consultations held by Syrian, Turkish, Russian and Iranian deputy foreign ministers in Moscow from April 3-4.

Lavorv and Cavusoglu are also set to focus on the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant with Russian participation. The ceremony of loading of nuclear fuel at the Turkey's first nuclear power plant will be held on April 27.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan previously announced the possibility of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to the country to attend the ceremony.

Related Topics

Syria Exchange Moscow Russia Turkey Nuclear Visit Armenia Vladimir Putin Ankara Middle East Tayyip Erdogan April From

Recent Stories

Train Wagons to Export 1 Mln Tonnes of Grain Arriv ..

Train Wagons to Export 1 Mln Tonnes of Grain Arriving in Zaporizhzhia Region - G ..

3 minutes ago
 Nearly Two Thirds of US Voters Oppose San Francisc ..

Nearly Two Thirds of US Voters Oppose San Francisco Reparations Proposal - Poll

3 minutes ago
 Over 3000 runners to participate in NAS Running Ch ..

Over 3000 runners to participate in NAS Running Challenge at 10th Nad Al Sheba S ..

11 minutes ago
 DPO visits district jail, reviews security

DPO visits district jail, reviews security

7 minutes ago
 Trade Between Belarus, Russia Grew More Than Fourf ..

Trade Between Belarus, Russia Grew More Than Fourfold Since 1996 - Lukashenko

7 minutes ago
 Gas Demand in Spain Down 11% From August - Enagas

Gas Demand in Spain Down 11% From August - Enagas

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.