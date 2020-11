Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Arrives in Yerevan - Delegation

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Armenia's capital Yerevan on Saturday, Russia's delegation to the country told reporters

"Lavrov has arrived in Yerevan," the delegation told reporters.

Earlier in the week, the Foreign Ministry said that an interdepartmental delegation is set to visit both Yerevan and Baku in the coming days.