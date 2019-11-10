Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Begins Armenia Trip on Sunday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrives in the Armenian capital of Yerevan on Sunday for a two-day visit and talks with senior officials.

The diplomat is scheduled to meet with President Armen Sarkissian, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.

The discussions will cover a wide range of topics, from joint work within regional blocs, such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and a coordinated stance within the United Nations, to the frozen conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh.

Lavrov will also take part in a wreath-laying ceremony at a monument commemorating the Armenian genocide, the opening of a WWII photo show and talk to Armenian students.