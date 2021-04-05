UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Begins Official Visit To India

Mon 05th April 2021 | 10:03 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday arrived in the Indian capital of New Delhi for an official visit, Indian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Arindam Bagchi said

"Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov arrives in New Delhi for his official visit," Bagchi tweeted.

Last week, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Lavrov's visit will last two days, during which the top diplomat will hold talks with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

The foreign ministers are expected to discuss bilateral relations, cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, preparations of the upcoming high-level bilateral meeting, and other issues on the regional and global agenda.

Lavrov and Indian officials will also assess approaches to the interaction between Moscow and New Delhi in the international arena, including at the United Nations, BRICS, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

