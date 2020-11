Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov, Belarusian President Lukashenko Start Talks in Minsk

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko have started their talks in Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko have started their talks in Minsk.

The talks are held in the Independence Palace. The Russian minister arrived in Lukashenko's residency immediately after tete-a-tete talks with Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei.

After negotiations with Lukashenko, Lavrov is expected to go back to the Belarusian Foreign Ministry for taking part in a joint meeting of Russian and Belarusian foreign ministries' board.