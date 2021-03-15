UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Held Talks With Hezbollah Delegation - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 04:04 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Held Talks With Hezbollah Delegation - Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has held a meeting with the delegation of Lebanon's Shia movement Hezbollah, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has held a meeting with the delegation of Lebanon's Shia movement Hezbollah, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Monday.

"We confirm that the meeting took place," the ministry said, declining to provide more details.

Related Topics

Russia Lebanon

Recent Stories

Dtec, OQAL Angel Investors Network Saudi Arabia &a ..

5 minutes ago

Senate elections resulted in increased polarizatio ..

6 minutes ago

Federal govt forms parliamentary committee for ele ..

11 minutes ago

United States Helps Increase Electricity Revenue ..

15 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Receives Tunisia’s Permanent Repres ..

15 minutes ago

Turkey reports 13,378 new COVID-19 cases

39 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.