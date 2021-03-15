Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Held Talks With Hezbollah Delegation - Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has held a meeting with the delegation of Lebanon's Shia movement Hezbollah, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has held a meeting with the delegation of Lebanon's Shia movement Hezbollah, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Monday.

"We confirm that the meeting took place," the ministry said, declining to provide more details.