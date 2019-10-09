UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Holding Talks With Kazakh Foreign Minister In Nur-Sultan

Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 12:26 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Kazakh counterpart, Mukhtar Tleuberdi, have started talks in Nur-Sultan, a Sputnik correspondent reported

On Tuesday, Lavrov arrived in Nur-Sultan on a two-day visit.

The Russian Foreign Ministry previously said that during the talks, the two ministers would exchange views on the main issues of the international and regional agendas and consider the interaction within the organizations, where both countries are presented. The two ministers will focus on regional security, cooperation in the fight against terrorism and extremism, drug trafficking and other issues.

After the ministerial meeting, Lavrov is expected to hold talks with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

