Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Holding Talks With Kazakh Foreign Minister in Nur-Sultan

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Kazakh counterpart, Mukhtar Tleuberdi, have started talks in Nur-Sultan, a Sputnik correspondent reported

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Kazakh counterpart, Mukhtar Tleuberdi, have started talks in Nur-Sultan, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

On Tuesday, Lavrov arrived in Nur-Sultan on a two-day visit.

The Russian Foreign Ministry previously said that during the talks, the two ministers would exchange views on the main issues of the international and regional agendas and consider the interaction within the organizations, where both countries are presented. The two ministers will focus on regional security, cooperation in the fight against terrorism and extremism, drug trafficking and other issues.

After the ministerial meeting, Lavrov is expected to hold talks with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.