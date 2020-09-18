Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Optimistic About Libya, Notes Positive Developments

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) Russia sees some positive developments in Libya, which inspire optimism regarding the future of the North African country, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Sputnik in an interview in light of the ongoing intra-Libyan negotiations in Geneva.

Problems that Libya is now facing originate as far back as in 2011, when NATO began its military intervention to overthrow Muammar Gaddafi, in violation of the United Nations Security Council's resolutions, the Russian foreign minister recalled.

"Since then, all Libya's neighbors, all those wishing to restore Libya as a state that was destroyed by NATO, are trying to establish some international process. There have been many attempts," Lavrov said, praising the success of this year's international conference in Berlin.

"Berlin has created a good basis, but there is still a need to refine the details. We see quite positive developments: the head of the Tobruk-based parliament, [Aguila] Saleh, and [Fayez] Sarraj, the head of the Government of National Accord, spoke in favor of a sustainable ceasefire, resumption of the 5+5 format and of the negotiations on the economy. They also stressed the need to seek a fair solution to the problem related to the use of Libya's natural resources," Lavrov added.

"The meeting between Libyan protagonists in Morocco has also played a good role ... I believe we see chances for a good outcome, we will try to actively support this process and contribute to the settlement ... There are reasons for cautious optimism," Lavrov concluded.