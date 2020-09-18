UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Optimistic About Libya, Notes Positive Developments

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 01:20 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Optimistic About Libya, Notes Positive Developments

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) Russia sees some positive developments in Libya, which inspire optimism regarding the future of the North African country, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Sputnik in an interview in light of the ongoing intra-Libyan negotiations in Geneva.

Problems that Libya is now facing originate as far back as in 2011, when NATO began its military intervention to overthrow Muammar Gaddafi, in violation of the United Nations Security Council's resolutions, the Russian foreign minister recalled.

"Since then, all Libya's neighbors, all those wishing to restore Libya as a state that was destroyed by NATO, are trying to establish some international process. There have been many attempts," Lavrov said, praising the success of this year's international conference in Berlin.

"Berlin has created a good basis, but there is still a need to refine the details. We see quite positive developments: the head of the Tobruk-based parliament, [Aguila] Saleh, and [Fayez] Sarraj, the head of the Government of National Accord, spoke in favor of a sustainable ceasefire, resumption of the 5+5 format and of the negotiations on the economy. They also stressed the need to seek a fair solution to the problem related to the use of Libya's natural resources," Lavrov added.

"The meeting between Libyan protagonists in Morocco has also played a good role ... I believe we see chances for a good outcome, we will try to actively support this process and contribute to the settlement ... There are reasons for cautious optimism," Lavrov concluded.

Related Topics

NATO United Nations Russia Parliament Berlin Geneva Libya Morocco Turkish Lira All Government

Recent Stories

SOPs’ violations: 13 more educational institutio ..

4 minutes ago

Lavrov on US Presidential Election: Russia Will Co ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan Post to organize 'Open Courts' online on ..

7 minutes ago

Lavrov Slams Berlin, OPCW for Sidestepping Russia' ..

7 minutes ago

Lavrov Calls Up Ongoing Lack of Facts Behind Alleg ..

7 minutes ago

Group of 570 Hasidic Pilgrims Leaving Belarus-Ukra ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.