UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Praises Belarus For Cooperation During COVID-19 Pandemic

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 09:50 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Praises Belarus for Cooperation During COVID-19 Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has on Friday praised Belarus for its cooperation with Russia during the ongoing coronavirus disease pandemic, citing the mutual repatriation of citizens and the swift delivery of funds to combat the outbreak.

"We commended our countries for their cooperation in combating the spread of the coronavirus disease. Within a short period of time we managed to establish a mechanism for the repatriation of Russian and Belarusian citizens from other countries to their homeland via Moscow and Minsk using the airlines of both countries," Lavrov said at a joint press conference after meeting with his Belarusian counterpart, Vladimir Makei.

Russia was also able to redirect development funds and medical equipment to Belarus during the outbreak, the Russian foreign minister added.

"In order to curb the disease, Russian test kits and respirators were delivered to Belarus, and funds from Russian contributions to development projects run by the United Nations and International Atomic Energy Agency were diverted to assist Minsk," Lavrov remarked.

Earlier on Friday, Belarusian presidential spokeswoman Natalia Eismont said that Russian President Vladimir Putin had offered the country a Russian-made treatment for COVID-19 that has proven effective in preliminary trials.

Related Topics

United Nations Moscow Russia Minsk Vladimir Putin Belarus From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

HRCP slams extrajudicial murder of rights activist

7 minutes ago

UAE, US reaffirm desire to expand engagement and p ..

1 hour ago

'Lord of the Rings' and 'Alien' star Ian Holm dies ..

4 minutes ago

France Plans to Discuss With Russia Extension of C ..

4 minutes ago

KP government allocates Rs 290m for extending Resc ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan wants to further expand bilateral ties wi ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.