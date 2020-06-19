Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Praises Belarus for Cooperation During COVID-19 Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has on Friday praised Belarus for its cooperation with Russia during the ongoing coronavirus disease pandemic, citing the mutual repatriation of citizens and the swift delivery of funds to combat the outbreak.

"We commended our countries for their cooperation in combating the spread of the coronavirus disease. Within a short period of time we managed to establish a mechanism for the repatriation of Russian and Belarusian citizens from other countries to their homeland via Moscow and Minsk using the airlines of both countries," Lavrov said at a joint press conference after meeting with his Belarusian counterpart, Vladimir Makei.

Russia was also able to redirect development funds and medical equipment to Belarus during the outbreak, the Russian foreign minister added.

"In order to curb the disease, Russian test kits and respirators were delivered to Belarus, and funds from Russian contributions to development projects run by the United Nations and International Atomic Energy Agency were diverted to assist Minsk," Lavrov remarked.

Earlier on Friday, Belarusian presidential spokeswoman Natalia Eismont said that Russian President Vladimir Putin had offered the country a Russian-made treatment for COVID-19 that has proven effective in preliminary trials.