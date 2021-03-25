Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Says Invited S.Korean Counterpart to Visit Russia

(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday he had invited his South Korean counterpart Chung Eui-yong to visit Moscow.

"The talks were very useful and timely, and I look forward to continuing our contacts during the minister's visit to Moscow.

I have extended an invitation to him," Lavrov said at a joint press conference after a meeting with the South Korean foreign minister.

"We have an extensive network of contacts at various levels, and the plan for exchanges between our foreign ministries for this year and next year, which we have just signed, will help to deepen them further," he said.