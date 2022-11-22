Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov to Attend CSTO Meetings in Yerevan

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will begin his visit to Armenian capital Yerevan on Tuesday, where he is scheduled to attend a series of Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) events leading up to a Collective Security Council summit scheduled for Wednesday.

The CSTO includes Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. In 2022, the CSTO is chaired by Armenia; Belarus will be the next chair. In Yerevan, Lavrov will attend a meeting of the CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers, as well as a joint meeting of the foreign and defense ministers, as well as national security council secretaries.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier that during the consultations, the sides would exchange views on the military and political situation in the CSTO collective security regions and consider issues of foreign policy, military and counter-terrorism cooperation within the organization.

In addition, the participants plan to approve a number of documents, including the final declaration, which will be submitted for approval by the leaders. It is possible that the ministers will also discuss the issue of a new CSTO secretary general. The powers of the current CSTO chief, Stanislav Zas, a representative of Belarus, expire on January 1, 2023.