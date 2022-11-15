Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov to Attend G20 Summit in Bali

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DENPASAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will attend the G20 summit, to be held on the Indonesian island of Bali on November 15-16.

The summit is taking place shortly before a crucial moment for global food security as the grain deal reached in Istanbul in July expires on November 19.

One of the meetings of the summit will be devoted to this topic.