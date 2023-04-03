Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov to Chair UN Debate on Peace, Security - Nebenzia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will chair a debate at the UN on international peace and security later this month, Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzia said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will chair a debate at the UN on international peace and security later this month, Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzia said on Monday.

"As announced earlier, we expect Minister Lavrov to arrive in New York later in April.

He will be chairing our second signature event on April 24, which is an open debate on the makings of international peace and security, and effective multilateralism through the defense of the principles of the UN Charter" Nebenzia said during a press briefing.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has confirmed his participation as a briefer, Nebenzia added.