Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov to Discuss Normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia Relations

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks on Tuesday with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov to discuss normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan and other urgent regional and international issues.

Lavrov arrived in Baku on Monday and met with President Ilham Aliyev.

The Russian top diplomat's visit, as the Russian Foreign Ministry explained earlier, is timed to coincide with the first anniversary of the signing at the highest level on February 22 last year of a declaration on allied cooperation.

The situation in the area of the Karabakh conflict remains complicated.