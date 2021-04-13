Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov to Meet Iranian Counterpart in Tehran on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Russian Foreign Minster Sergey Lavrov will meet with Iran's top diplomat Mohammad Javad Zarif to discuss bilateral relations on Tuesday in Tehran.

The meeting has been organized at the request of the Iranian side.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the two diplomats plan to discuss a range of issues regarding Russian-Iranian relations with a focus on trade, key joint projects in the fields of energy and transport, and prospects for building cultural and humanitarian ties. Another important item on the agenda will be further cooperation in the fight against COVID-19.

The heads of foreign ministries of the two countries are also expected to exchange views on a number of pressing international issues, including the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and the Iranian nuclear program, as well as the situations in Syria, Afghanistan, Yemen, and the Persian Gulf region.