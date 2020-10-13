Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov to Take Part in Valdai Discussion Club Report Presentation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) Russia's Valdai International Discussion Club will hold a presentation of its new report, "The Utopia of a Diverse World: How History Continues" , in which Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will in particular take part.

The report presentation will be opened by Andrey Bystritsky, Chairman of the Council of the Valdai Club Foundation, who will announce the Names of the 2020 Valdai Prize winners.

Organizers earlier said the presentation would take place at 4:00 p.m. Moscow time (1300 GMT) on October 13. Lavrov has been announced as the main speaker. In addition to Lavrov, the presentation will be attended by laureates of the prize for contributions to the study of international processes, which is annually awarded by the Valdai Club.

According to the organizers of the event, the events of 2020 were a shock for the entire world. According to the report authors, the most conservative assessment is that the COVID-19 pandemic did not create new negative trends, but triggered processes of dismantling the current world order, which began long ago.

"As we recover from the initial shock, it becomes clear that the changes will not be landslide, but deep, lasting and transforming the life of mankind," the organizers said.