UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov To Take Part In Valdai Discussion Club Report Presentation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 06:40 AM

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov to Take Part in Valdai Discussion Club Report Presentation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) Russia's Valdai International Discussion Club will hold a presentation of its new report, "The Utopia of a Diverse World: How History Continues" , in which Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will in particular take part.

The report presentation will be opened by Andrey Bystritsky, Chairman of the Council of the Valdai Club Foundation, who will announce the Names of the 2020 Valdai Prize winners.

Organizers earlier said the presentation would take place at 4:00 p.m. Moscow time (1300 GMT) on October 13. Lavrov has been announced as the main speaker. In addition to Lavrov, the presentation will be attended by laureates of the prize for contributions to the study of international processes, which is annually awarded by the Valdai Club.

According to the organizers of the event, the events of 2020 were a shock for the entire world. According to the report authors, the most conservative assessment is that the COVID-19 pandemic did not create new negative trends, but triggered processes of dismantling the current world order, which began long ago.

"As we recover from the initial shock, it becomes clear that the changes will not be landslide, but deep, lasting and transforming the life of mankind," the organizers said.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia October 2020 Event From P

Recent Stories

ERC inaugurates ‘Sheikha Fatima Motherhood and C ..

7 hours ago

India maintains momentum in relations with Gulf

7 hours ago

'Common Denominator of All Crises:' Turkey Resumes ..

7 hours ago

IMF to Begin Talks on Rescue Package for Argentina ..

7 hours ago

Credit Rating Co. assigns rating to proposed Islam ..

7 hours ago

'What counts is victory' says peerless Nadal

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.