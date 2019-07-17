Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov to Visit Thailand on July 30-31

UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Thailand on July 30-31, agenda includes talks with Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Thailand on July 30-31, agenda includes talks with Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Wednesday.

"On July 30-31, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Bangkok, where he will hold talks with the foreign minister of Thailand," Zakharova said at a weekly briefing.

"The ministers will discuss the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation in political, economic and humanitarian areas with the focus on the implementation of agreements at the highest level. They will also coordinate approaches to pressing international and regional problems," Zakharova added.

