Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov, US Climate Envoy Kerry To Meet On Monday - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 12:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will hold a meeting in Moscow on July 12, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said Friday.

Kerry will be in Moscow from Monday to Thursday for discussions about climate, the US State Department has said.

"The idea is to discuss in detail the issues on the climate agenda ahead of the upcoming 26th session of the conference of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change this fall and in light of Russia's chairing of the Arctic Council," Zakharova told a briefing.

More Stories From World

