Russian Foreign Minister Meeting With New EU Foreign Policy Chief In Bratislava

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 05:14 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Meeting With New EU Foreign Policy Chief in Bratislava

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is currently holding a meeting with new High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell

BRATISLAVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is currently holding a meeting with new High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

The negotiations are being held on the sidelines of the 26th Meeting of the Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe in the Slovak capital of Bratislava.

The agenda of the talks remains unknown.

This is the first contact between Lavrov and Borrell after the latter took office as the new head of the European diplomacy on December 1.

